Thread: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

For some reason out of nowhere, my pc started not seeing the usb cable of the monitor. Because of this, i can't use OSD_Sidekick software anymore and i can't control the RGB lighting of the monitor through RGB Fusion 2.0 app. I tried plugging it out and in but it didn't work. I do hear the sound windows plays when you plug in a usb cable though. I have no clue as to what to do. I don't think the cable is broken because i'm hearing the sound. When i try to launch the software it gives me an error saying ''Please check if your USB cable is connected''. I'm pretty sure it is connected. I didn't even touch it since i set the monitor up. Please help me out, thanks.
Intel I7 4770K CPU @4.1 GHZ
NZXT Kracken X61 CPU Cooler
Asrock Z97 Extreme 6 Motherboard
G.Skill 32 GB Sniper Ram
MSI Gamers X Tripple Fan 1081 Ti 11 GB Video Card
Samsung 960 Pro M.2 Drive (Windows 10 Installed)
2 300 GB Western Digital VelociRaptor Drives (SATA 2)
Seasonic Titanium Prime 850 Watt Power Supply
Thermaltake Level 20 XT Case
Thank you for taking your time to help. Unfortunately, i've tried the things you said to no avail. Also because the usb cable the monitor comes with is unique (the side you plug into the monitor is different) i was not be able to try another and i don't know where i can get another one. Besides these, do you know how can i contact them for the fastest response? Thank you again.
I just learned that cable was not unique at all and i can buy it elsewhere. I will try this and update the post.
Update: Its now working after replacing the cable. My advise to anyone who might encounter this issue or any AD27QD user out there is be gentle with it. Try not to bend it or anything while managing the cable. And thank you Shark for your suggestions.
