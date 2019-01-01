Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem




  1. 1 Week Ago #1
    Orinocos
    Orinocos is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Turkey
    Posts
    12

    Default Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    Hello everyone!



    For some reason out of nowhere, my pc started not seeing the usb cable of the monitor. Because of this, i can't use OSD_Sidekick software anymore and i can't control the RGB lighting of the monitor through RGB Fusion 2.0 app. I tried plugging it out and in but it didn't work. I do hear the sound windows plays when you plug in a usb cable though. I have no clue as to what to do. I don't think the cable is broken because i'm hearing the sound. When i try to launch the software it gives me an error saying ''Please check if your USB cable is connected''. I'm pretty sure it is connected. I didn't even touch it since i set the monitor up. Please help me out, thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 1 Week Ago #2
    Sharkycsi
    Sharkycsi is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    8

    Default Re: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    Quote Originally Posted by Orinocos View Post
    Hello everyone!



    For some reason out of nowhere, my pc started not seeing the usb cable of the monitor. Because of this, i can't use OSD_Sidekick software anymore and i can't control the RGB lighting of the monitor through RGB Fusion 2.0 app. I tried plugging it out and in but it didn't work. I do hear the sound windows plays when you plug in a usb cable though. I have no clue as to what to do. I don't think the cable is broken because i'm hearing the sound. When i try to launch the software it gives me an error saying ''Please check if your USB cable is connected''. I'm pretty sure it is connected. I didn't even touch it since i set the monitor up. Please help me out, thanks.
    Replacing the cable would be the first thing that I would try, and try plugging it into another USB port. If that didn't work, I would uninstall the software and any folders that are left behind. Then I would install the latest versions on the software to see if everything worked again. If none of that worked, I would contact Gigabyte for assistance.
    Intel I7 4770K CPU @4.1 GHZ
    NZXT Kracken X61 CPU Cooler
    Asrock Z97 Extreme 6 Motherboard
    G.Skill 32 GB Sniper Ram
    MSI Gamers X Tripple Fan 1081 Ti 11 GB Video Card
    Samsung 960 Pro M.2 Drive (Windows 10 Installed)
    2 300 GB Western Digital VelociRaptor Drives (SATA 2)
    Seasonic Titanium Prime 850 Watt Power Supply
    Thermaltake Level 20 XT Case
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 1 Week Ago #3
    Orinocos
    Orinocos is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Turkey
    Posts
    12

    Default Re: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    Quote Originally Posted by Orinocos View Post
    Hello everyone!



    For some reason out of nowhere, my pc started not seeing the usb cable of the monitor. Because of this, i can't use OSD_Sidekick software anymore and i can't control the RGB lighting of the monitor through RGB Fusion 2.0 app. I tried plugging it out and in but it didn't work. I do hear the sound windows plays when you plug in a usb cable though. I have no clue as to what to do. I don't think the cable is broken because i'm hearing the sound. When i try to launch the software it gives me an error saying ''Please check if your USB cable is connected''. I'm pretty sure it is connected. I didn't even touch it since i set the monitor up. Please help me out, thanks.
    Does anyone have a guess?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 1 Week Ago #4
    Orinocos
    Orinocos is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Turkey
    Posts
    12

    Default Re: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    Thank you for taking your time to help. Unfortunately, i've tried the things you said to no avail. Also because the usb cable the monitor comes with is unique (the side you plug into the monitor is different) i was not be able to try another and i don't know where i can get another one. Besides these, do you know how can i contact them for the fastest response? Thank you again.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 1 Week Ago #5
    Orinocos
    Orinocos is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Turkey
    Posts
    12

    Default Re: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    I just learned that cable was not unique at all and i can buy it elsewhere. I will try this and update the post.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 22 Hours Ago #6
    Orinocos
    Orinocos is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Turkey
    Posts
    12

    Default Re: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

    Update: Its now working after replacing the cable. My advise to anyone who might encounter this issue or any AD27QD user out there is be gentle with it. Try not to bend it or anything while managing the cable. And thank you Shark for your suggestions.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 12 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 11 guests)

  1. Orinocos

Tags for this Thread

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules