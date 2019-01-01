Thread: Gigabyte aorus ad27qd usb cable problem

Originally Posted by Orinocos Originally Posted by

Hello everyone!







For some reason out of nowhere, my pc started not seeing the usb cable of the monitor. Because of this, i can't use OSD_Sidekick software anymore and i can't control the RGB lighting of the monitor through RGB Fusion 2.0 app. I tried plugging it out and in but it didn't work. I do hear the sound windows plays when you plug in a usb cable though. I have no clue as to what to do. I don't think the cable is broken because i'm hearing the sound. When i try to launch the software it gives me an error saying ''Please check if your USB cable is connected''. I'm pretty sure it is connected. I didn't even touch it since i set the monitor up. Please help me out, thanks.