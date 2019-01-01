I am trying to install ubuntu on my system and after booting I lose power to my usb plugs and and cannot sign in or use my keyboard or mouse (wired). I've tried all the plugs and rebooting and no difference. I can get into the bios fine and get around there with no issue so I'm not sure if its a bios setting i'm missing. I recently had it running windows and found the same issue on and off now it's just not powering up at login at all. I tried running a few other programs and found the same issue. The keyboard and mouse seem fine in my other system but not this one. TY. I updated to the latest bios 10b also.
