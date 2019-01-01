with a corsair GX750 w PSU, for soooo cheap, I thought I just had to have a get it and then try a X5675 with it ! As recently I been watching a few X58 vids and how much fun can be had with the system for so cheap.. Anyway 2 quick questions - which bios would I need and also the system shuts off after about 20-30 mins - I've notice PSU feels hot, so was thinking of swapping it for a corsair CX750 I have laying around..Also Im going to give system a good clean and re do thermal paste. Also got a snowman air cooler - with the x5675 for cheap (due to review using it with this xeon on YouTube) plus it was cheap. These came in post yesterday, so thought it a good time to ask the questions etc.

