I ran Prime95 29.8 blend with AVX disabled and it was stable for 30m minutes. Then I played Phoenix Point and after 2 hours I got a BSOD. Sure enough, Prime95 blend with AVX enabled I got an error right away.
So now I stability teste with AVX enabled, and my 9900KS couldn't reach 5.1 even. Fine I thought, it may be problems with the F10 BIOS, lets stay at 5GHz, it is at least stable at 1h of Prime95 AVX. But after some days worth of play time, Phoenix Point started closing. And sure again, Prime95 threw an error immediately at AVX small FFTs. But this time at stock speed. I reset cmos and tried beta F11c, but same deal, Phoenix Point unstable and Prime95 throws an error immediately.
I noticed once that my vcore was very high at auto and the CPU at 5.1GHz. It reached 1.452v what I managed to grab a screenshot of.
I read this:
"F10 MCE causes unnecessarily high board voltages (up to 1.376)."
Can my CPU really have degraded by this, or was it my vcore (highest I tried was 1.39v) plus AVX that did it? Or was it a dud that was bound to fail?
I plan to wait to OC my next CPU until better BIOS arrives but it would be bad if it got broken again by F10s MCE and auto vcore.
"Dont bother unless you have the 9900ks, F10 made my system unstable @5ghz on my 9900k going back to F9 made my chip stable again @5.1ghz"
Specs:
i9-9900KS @ 5GHz
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master
Asus RTX 2080 Ti
32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 4000
Optane 905P U.2 SSD (this doesn't work with bios F9)
