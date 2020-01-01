Hello I just built my machine, and would like to disable Bluetooth, and WIFI at the BIOS level.
I have checked google, manual, my own BIOS and searched a few sites and found that the BIOS does not include this feature.
Now I see that people have BETA BIOS Threads, and MOD'D BIOS Threads do any of these come with this feature?
Feature Request: I sure would love this feature, I disabled them both from the Device Manager. So far it is only thing I am missing from my old ASUS BIOS.
