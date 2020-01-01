I am using a Gigabyte GA-Z87-HD3 with latest official F8 Bios, an Intel i5 4670K OC'ed at 4,3 GHz, 2X4GB G.Skill Sniper Ram [email protected] 1866MHz, a Radeon XFX RX 580 8GB, an AFOX SSD 240GB for windows installation and recently added an old Creative Sound Blaster Audigy 4 for better audio. The difference in audio quality from the onboard Realtek HD Audio is stunning. The problem is that after every shutdown of my PC the Creative Soundcard is not recognized and I have to remove it, install it on the next available PCI slot and then it works flawlessly until the next shutdown where I have to repeat the procedure. The onboard card is disabled, Windows 10 is freslhy installed without any drivers from the onboard card residing on the system. I searched for the latest modified BIOS for my motherboard but it appears to be even older than the latest official. Am I left with no other choice but to constantly remove and reinstall the PCI sound card after each shutdown?
