Hi everyone, just finished a new build yesterday. Turned it on but there was no display, keyboard I put in won't light up and even stranger the only way to shut it off seems to be flipping the psu switch or unplugging the build.
I've double checked all the connections but I'm at a loss. The GPU lights up, the cpu fans spin, but there's no display (I've tried all the outputs on my video card, all return no signal). I'm thinking the mobo is dead but I'm not sure.
