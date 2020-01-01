Hello,
I have an issue after replacing my standard 2.5 Intel SSD with a Adata SX8200 NVMe SSD: when powering on the computer it stays around 15-18 seconds before starting to boot. It seems like the POST process is taking too long. Fans are at the maximum revs. Before the M2, with the SSD everything was smooth and very fast - 5-6 seconds from power on to Windows login. Any idea what can be wrong?
After booting, the computer runs file, but this booting delay is bugging me.
Motherboard: Z370N WIFI v1.0
Bios F13 (I tried F14a, no change)
RAM Corsair 32GB 3000 MHz
