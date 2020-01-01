hello,
i have this setup ordered but i have a problem to func all: gigabyte z390 x with intel i7 9700K and bequiet pure power 11 600w an G skills 16GB DDR4 3200
when i turn on the pc the CPU Error Led on the mainboard lights red, i tested a lot of things. the RAM in a other PC work, the CPU in a other PC work also. i have seend that this board has 2 connectors for the CPU, 1 with 4 Pins and 1 with 8 Pins. do i need all two to work fine or can i connect only the 4 Pin and this have to work also?
i cant find any other problem. if there is nothing i can do i send the hardware back and buy something other...
thanks a lot and i can test also thins when you say me something
