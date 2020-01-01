Hello guys, long time no see!
I would very much appreciate advice on what's the best memory to buy for memory-intensive data analysis tools, I need 64GB of memory for my GA-X99-UD5 setup. Presently I have a quad channel 4x4GB Kingston Hyper X predator kit, it is this one:
https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/...14PB2K4_16.pdf
Current overclock settings:
CPU Base Clock Auto
Host/PCIe Clock Frequency 100Mhz
Processor base clock(Gear ratio) 1.00x
Spread Spectrum Control: Auto
Host Clock Value: 100Mhz
CPU Upgrade Auto
CPU Clock Ratio 42
CPU Frequency 4.2Ghz
XMP Profile 2 (from the datasheet XMP Profile #2: DDR4-2666 CL14-14-14 @1.35V)
System Memory Multiplier Auto
Memory Frequency 2667Mhz
It took me a long time to archieve those settings and I don't really want to get into altering the overclock as I don't have as much time as I used to have (oh the constraints of real life!). Moreover, this data analysis is important for my job, so I don't wan't the computer to become unstable or (even worse) compute faulty results due to unstable overclock. But I really need those 64Gb of Ram.
So I figure out the best way to increase memory without sacrificing stability on my overclock settings would be buying this kit:
https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/...13PB3K4_64.pdf
I would run it with XMP Profile #1: DDR4-2666 CL13-15-15 @1.35V
What do you guys think?
There are currently 20 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 19 guests)