I have a Gigabyte GA-Z97X-UD3H motherboard and I purchased a WD HC310 (0B35948 HUS726T4TALN6L4) HDD.
After I created a 4 TB NTFS volume, the PC cannot pass the POST (just freezes).
If I detach the new HDD, start the PC and then hotplug the new HDD, it's working fine. But it's not really convenient to uplug/replug the HDD each time the PC starts.
If I choose "IDE" mode of the SATA controller, PC starts OK, but the performance is worse.
How do I use the new HDD with 4TB NTFS volume in AHCI mode?
P.S. Found similar issue, not solved: SATA HDD freezes BIOS POST - Works fine Hot Swap after | Tom's Hardware Forum
