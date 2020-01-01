I got this mobo because I transplanted my i7-2600 (non-K) from my Dell Optiplex 790. I'm using the stock cooler (I modded the fan header to fit a standard 4-pin header), one fan for the back (4-pin) and one for the front (3-pin).
For the life of me I cannot set the proper speed of these fans.
I've already read online these mobos are stupid when it comes to providing control via temperature/voltage/PWM.
I'm fairly savvy but this is not something I have the slight inclination in learning. In fact, I've just looked at just buying an Asus mobo - but if I do that, why not start from scratch and build a new system altogether, get me a Ryzen and some ddr4 ram... AFFF... I wanna keep the components it took me so long to find and purchase.
Could someone teach me like I'm a five-year old how to setup SpeedFan 4.52?
I already setup all fans in the BIOS (F15) to manual 2.5 PWM/C, went to Configure/Advanced/IT8728F and configured PWM1 and 3 to Software Controlled (+remember it), went to Fan Control and created profiles for each:
- CPU_fan controlling speed of PWM3 (I have no idea about Method Sum or Max of speeds) following the temperature of Core 0 (minimum temp 30C, maximum temp 80C with a more or less linear curve),
- FRONT_fan controlling speed of PWM2 following the temperature of Temp1 from IT8728F @$0A30 (minimum temp 30C, maximum temp 80C with a more or less linear curve), and
- BACK_fan controlling speed of PWM1 following the temperature of Core 0 from IT8728F @$0A30 (minimum temp 30C, maximum temp 80C with a more or less linear curve).
I run Unigene but CPU_fan and BACK_fan go to 100% at temperature of 50C!, when according to the line they should actually ~45% !
Please help.
Windows 10 Pro 1909
16GB Ram
GTX 1080 with 3 fans
500W PSU from OCZ
240GB SSD from Kingston
