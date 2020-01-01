Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Thread: Computer didn't reboot after saving BIOS settings




  #1
    schilperoordbas
    schilperoordbas is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Dordrecht
    Posts
    8

    Computer didn't reboot after saving BIOS settings

    So, I just disabled Wake on LAN in BIOS settings on my Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master and then pressed save the settings - reset and my screen was blank, like it didn't do the reboot it should've done. I had to manually reboot it by pressing the case button. Very weird, any idea? I'm running the latest beta bios F12e, perhaps there's a bug in it. I just installed a new cooler on my CPU and it works just fine..
  #2
    schilperoordbas
    schilperoordbas is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Dordrecht
    Posts
    8

    Re: Computer didn't reboot after saving BIOS settings

    Could it have something to do with my RAM that is overclocked? My RAM is overclocked to 3466MHz, it did run stable first, but right now it seems like it's not. It's a 3600MHz kit.
