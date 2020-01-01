Hi,
Nice to find this forum. Hopefully I will find a definitive answer to this question.
I currently have 32gb (two 16 gb cards) in my Z170X-Gaming 5 motherboard.
The current cards are: G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200)
Can I add an additional 32gb by installing two 16gb cards that are 3200 speed?
Planning to buy: G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600)
This 3200 memory is currently significantly cheaper than the 2400.
Can I safely install this or will it the different speeds/timing etc cause problems? I certainly do not want any additional problems in these trying times
Thanks for advice!
