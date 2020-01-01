Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
GA-X79S-UP5-WIFI with E5-1680 V2
Hi everyone
My GA-X79S-UP5-WIFI can't support E5-1680 V2 CPU, even I updated F5f modded BIOS or F5g(Beta BIOS from Gigabytes official support).
The situation is power on and it auto reboot continuously without any screen, can't entering BIOS.
Did any one have idea for this?
