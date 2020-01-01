I'm having problems trying to run OCCT (small ffts, Avx2) without BSODS or crashes. If I use the motherboard's default optimized settings, OCCT gives a ton of errors within the first seconds. I have to increase the voltage by offset to +0.05 in order to got a succesful run. This is a very strange behaviour I've never experienced before, because 'Auto' voltage usually gives plenty of power to pass any test, even too much of it.
I've noticed in BIOS the default CPU voltage is set to 1.200 but the updated Vcore shown at the right is mostly 0.981-1V. Could it be that Aorus Master just gives this little voltage in auto, or maybe my CPU is degraded in any way?
