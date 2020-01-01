Z170MX-Gaming 5 rev 1.0, i5-6600k, f22b bios
Ever since updating the bios from f20 to f22b yesterday, the CPU and uncore are capped at 43x. I have been running 45x cpu and 44x uncore for the last few years on the old BIOS, and something with the f22b seems to overwrite these settings.
The problem remains the same if I use the new "CPU Upgrade" option in BIOS and set it to the highest available: "i5 6600k 4.4." After I save and exit BIOS, the CPU and uncore both run at 43x.
How do I force the motherboard to respect settings above 43x I've selected in (f22b) BIOS?
