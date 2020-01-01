



G.skill on their website list shows almost all x570 Gigabite boards (mostly interested in Ultra one)



But Gigabite on their website (wal looking on Ultra, pro or elite boards) there is no such ram in compatibility list.

I saw some reviews about ram problems, maybe somone has same ram or similar, had problems and solved them? Or there is no problems ? I want to buy gigabite board but reviews with rams not recognized kinda leans me to asus side



ram i want to buy is F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC