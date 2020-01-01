Thread: Cannot use XMP profile with Thunderbolt card installed on Threadripper 3960X

Hello All,
I've got a threadripper 3960X installed into a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme with 32GB (4x16gb) of Trident Z Royal RAM. I've also got a Gigabyte Titan Ridge Thunderbolt card installed. With this card installed, I cannot use the XMP profile as the computer will not post. If I unplug the card, it boots normally with the XMP profile. If I DO NOT use the XMP profile and the card is installed, everything works as it should and boots into Windows. I've tried to input manual timings into BIOS using Thaiphoon and DRAM Calculator for Ryzen v1.7, but there are fields missing from the calculator that are present when attempting to adjust my DRAM in BIOS.
This is my first computer build, so it's all a little confusing to me. I'm just looking to overclock the ram to get a little more performance out of the 3960X. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
See attached photos from DRAM Calculator
Here's the report from Thaiphoon:
Prepared by Thaiphoon Burner Super Blaster
-------------------------------------------------------------
MEMORY MODULE
-------------------------------------------------------------
Manufacturer : G.Skill
Series : Trident Z Royal Silver
Part Number : F4-3600C16-8GTRSC
Serial Number : Undefined
JEDEC DIMM Label : 8GB 1Rx8 PC4-2133-UA1-11
Architecture : DDR4 SDRAM UDIMM
Speed Grade : DDR4-2133
Capacity : 8 GB (8 components)
Organization : 1024M x64 (1 rank)
Register Manufacturer : N/A
Register Model : N/A
Manufacturing Date : Undefined
Manufacturing Location : Taipei, Taiwan
Revision / Raw Card : 0000h / A1 (10 layers)
-------------------------------------------------------------
DRAM COMPONENTS
-------------------------------------------------------------
Manufacturer : Hynix
Part Number : H5AN8G8NDJR-TFC
Package : Standard Monolithic 78-ball FBGA
Die Density / Count : 8 Gb D-die (Davinci / 17 nm) / 1 die
Composition : 1024Mb x8 (64Mb x8 x 16 banks)
Input Clock Frequency : 1067 MHz (0.938 ns)
Minimum Timing Delays : 15-15-15-36-50
Read Latencies Supported : 16T, 15T, 14T, 13T, 12T, 11T, 10T
Supply Voltage : 1.20 V
XMP Certified : 1802 MHz / 16-19-19-39-58 / 1.35 V
XMP Extreme : Not programmed
SPD Revision : 1.1 / September 2015
XMP Revision : 2.0 / December 2013
-------------------------------------------------------------
THERMAL SENSOR
-------------------------------------------------------------
Manufacturer : OnSemi
Model : N34TS04
Revision : 30h
Sensor Status : Enabled
EVENT Output Control : Disabled
Temperature Accuracy : B-Grade
Temperature Resolution : 0.0625 °C (12-bit ADC)
Current Temperature : 34.000 °C / 93.200 °F
Negative Measurements : Supported
Interrupt Capability : Supported
-------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE SPD DUMP
-------------------------------------------------------------
000 23 11 0C 02 85 21 00 08 00 60 00 03 01 03 00 00
010 00 00 08 0D F8 03 00 00 6E 6E 6E 11 08 76 F0 0A
020 20 08 00 05 00 A8 1E 2B 2E 00 78 00 14 3C 00 00
030 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 16 36 16 36
040 16 36 16 36 00 00 16 36 16 36 16 36 16 36 00 00
050 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
060 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
070 00 00 00 00 00 83 B5 CE 00 00 00 00 E7 C2 2D 24
080 11 11 20 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
090 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0A0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0B0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0C0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0D0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0E0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
0F0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 1C A0
100 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
110 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
120 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
130 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
140 04 CD 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 46 34 2D 33 36 30 30
150 43 31 36 2D 38 47 54 52 53 43 00 00 00 00 80 AD
160 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
170 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 8E CF
180 0C 4A 05 20 00 00 00 00 00 A3 00 00 05 00 02 00
190 00 47 54 54 10 AD 01 F0 0A 20 08 00 05 00 C0 11
1A0 27 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 E6 A0 BE D2 D2 FA BA
1B0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
1C0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
1D0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
1E0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
1F0 01 02 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
