Thread: Cannot use XMP profile with Thunderbolt card installed on Threadripper 3960X

I've got a threadripper 3960X installed into a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme with 32GB (4x16gb) of Trident Z Royal RAM. I've also got a Gigabyte Titan Ridge Thunderbolt card installed. With this card installed, I cannot use the XMP profile as the computer will not post. If I unplug the card, it boots normally with the XMP profile. If I DO NOT use the XMP profile and the card is installed, everything works as it should and boots into Windows. I've tried to input manual timings into BIOS using Thaiphoon and DRAM Calculator for Ryzen v1.7, but there are fields missing from the calculator that are present when attempting to adjust my DRAM in BIOS.