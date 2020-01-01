 Cannot use XMP profile with Thunderbolt card installed on Threadripper 3960X
Thread: Cannot use XMP profile with Thunderbolt card installed on Threadripper 3960X




    ginou2
    May 2020
    Canada
    Cannot use XMP profile with Thunderbolt card installed on Threadripper 3960X

    Hello All,

    I've got a threadripper 3960X installed into a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme with 32GB (4x16gb) of Trident Z Royal RAM. I've also got a Gigabyte Titan Ridge Thunderbolt card installed. With this card installed, I cannot use the XMP profile as the computer will not post. If I unplug the card, it boots normally with the XMP profile. If I DO NOT use the XMP profile and the card is installed, everything works as it should and boots into Windows. I've tried to input manual timings into BIOS using Thaiphoon and DRAM Calculator for Ryzen v1.7, but there are fields missing from the calculator that are present when attempting to adjust my DRAM in BIOS.

    This is my first computer build, so it's all a little confusing to me. I'm just looking to overclock the ram to get a little more performance out of the 3960X. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    See attached photos from DRAM Calculator


    Here's the report from Thaiphoon:

    Prepared by Thaiphoon Burner Super Blaster
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    MEMORY MODULE
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    Manufacturer : G.Skill
    Series : Trident Z Royal Silver
    Part Number : F4-3600C16-8GTRSC
    Serial Number : Undefined
    JEDEC DIMM Label : 8GB 1Rx8 PC4-2133-UA1-11
    Architecture : DDR4 SDRAM UDIMM
    Speed Grade : DDR4-2133
    Capacity : 8 GB (8 components)
    Organization : 1024M x64 (1 rank)
    Register Manufacturer : N/A
    Register Model : N/A
    Manufacturing Date : Undefined
    Manufacturing Location : Taipei, Taiwan
    Revision / Raw Card : 0000h / A1 (10 layers)
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    DRAM COMPONENTS
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    Manufacturer : Hynix
    Part Number : H5AN8G8NDJR-TFC
    Package : Standard Monolithic 78-ball FBGA
    Die Density / Count : 8 Gb D-die (Davinci / 17 nm) / 1 die
    Composition : 1024Mb x8 (64Mb x8 x 16 banks)
    Input Clock Frequency : 1067 MHz (0.938 ns)
    Minimum Timing Delays : 15-15-15-36-50
    Read Latencies Supported : 16T, 15T, 14T, 13T, 12T, 11T, 10T
    Supply Voltage : 1.20 V
    XMP Certified : 1802 MHz / 16-19-19-39-58 / 1.35 V
    XMP Extreme : Not programmed
    SPD Revision : 1.1 / September 2015
    XMP Revision : 2.0 / December 2013
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    THERMAL SENSOR
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    Manufacturer : OnSemi
    Model : N34TS04
    Revision : 30h
    Sensor Status : Enabled
    EVENT Output Control : Disabled
    Temperature Accuracy : B-Grade
    Temperature Resolution : 0.0625 &deg;C (12-bit ADC)
    Current Temperature : 34.000 &deg;C / 93.200 &deg;F
    Negative Measurements : Supported
    Interrupt Capability : Supported
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    SOURCE SPD DUMP
    -------------------------------------------------------------
