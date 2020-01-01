Hi,
So after a few years, I decided to add some RAM to my machine. It's a GA-Z87-HD3 board, and has been happily rolling along with 2x4GB of Corsair Venegeance LP (1600MHz, 9-9-9-24, 1.5v).
So I bought 2x8GB VengeanceLP at the same spec to bump me up to 24GB. But it won't boot with both pairs in. Here's the info:
- When I try to boot with all four sticks in on the board with F8 BIOS, I get repeated short beeps ('incorrect memory installation')
- On the F6 firmware I got one short beep before rebooting, repeated in a loop
- Each stick has been tested to boot individually, and they all work.
- Each slot has been tested to boot individially ,and they all work.
- I have tried 3 slots, same result as 4
- I have loaded Optimised defaults in BIOS
- I have tried booting into BIOS with a single pair, changing to an XMP profile, and installing the other pair aswell. No boot.
- All the details of voltage, timing etc in the BIOS show as correct with each pair
Some googling leads me to believe that Some Gigabyte boards simply can't handle the advertised amount of RAM, and I could be stuck needing a different board. Can anyone give me any other advice please?
Thank you!
