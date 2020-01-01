hello. good day. i got a g1 guerilla board here.
quite a lovely x58 board i would say.
besides a big bios bug..
the board received a bios update to support 3tb or larger drives. lovely. right?
well.. the problem is. it only works for one drive...
if i try to boot the system with 2x4tb drives installed. it wil halt on post
it wil get stuck on "verifying dmi pool data"
i also tried disabling the sata 3 controller with no result (the 3tb bios update does not allow the sata 3 ports to accept 4tb drives..)
how can i possibly fix this?
the drives themselves are fine. the system boots fine with 1 drive connected at a time..
the system is currently running the latest bios update you can download
the drives are used for storage only. the system uses a 60gb scratch ssd to boot off a nvme pcie adapter.
but even with the 2 drives only connected. it wil stil freeze. i tried every possible bios settings with no avail
thank you alot in advance for the help
There are currently 20 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 19 guests)