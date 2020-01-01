Thread: Gigabyte X570 aorus elite wifi

Hello, my Gigabyte x570 aorus elite WiFi motherboard. When the UEFI mode is started, the logo of the motherboard only display the resolution of 1024 * 768 when it is turned on, and it only display the resolution of 1024 * 768 when the logo of the motherboard is loaded into the system interface. The CSM in BIOS setting has been turned off, and the hard disk is also in GPT format, but the native resolution of the display cannot be output when the UEFI is turned on, My graphics card supports UEFI. I have confirmed with the staff on Gigabyte official website that the resolution of the motherboard has been locked to 1024 * 768. How can I modify it to enable the motherboard to support full resolution UEFI startup
Last edited by jusaka; 1 Hour Ago at 11:57 PM. Reason: add picture
