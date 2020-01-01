I have a problem with the main board GA-M68MT-S2P (REV3.1). This is an onboard network card with a network card chip RTL8211CL. After flashing the BIOS, the network card mac is recognized as 00 00 00 00 00 00, I try to refresh the old version The BIOS is also not recognized. I searched the Internet for information. There is no relevant information to help me rewrite the network card mac. Other popular network cards, such as rtlpg8168 have flash memory kit