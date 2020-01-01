I have a problem with the main board GA-M68MT-S2P (REV3.1). This is an onboard network card with a network card chip RTL8211CL. After flashing the BIOS, the network card mac is recognized as 00 00 00 00 00 00, I try to refresh the old version The BIOS is also not recognized. I searched the Internet for information. There is no relevant information to help me rewrite the network card mac. Other popular network cards, such as rtlpg8168 have flash memory kit
There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests)