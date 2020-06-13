Thread: Z97x C0 Boot Loop

Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
    Default Z97x C0 Boot Loop

    Hi all.
    Been using GA-Z97x-UD7 TH with Intel i7-4790K for 6 years. Rock solid performance. Then, my bios keeps resetting after reboots and time and date also reset. Then got myself a GA-Z97x-UD5H-BK thinking that the old MOBO might be causing the problem (I've tried changing CMOS battery, etc.).
    I've stripped my entire set up down to just RAM, CPU, MOBO, USB keyboard/mouse and DVI (internal) to monitor. I am stuck in a boot loop. The 2-alphanumeric display will stop at C0 and it will reboot. I cannot even boot into BIOS.
    Interesting, when I install 1 x 8GB Corsair Vengence 1600MHz in DDR3_1 slot, no issue - I can boot all the way into Windows 10. When I install 2 x 8G RAM in DDR3_1 and DDR3_2, C0 error boot loop happens again. When I install 8GB RAM in DDR3_1 and DDR3_3, I can boot into BIOS but only Channel B RAM is recognized. All other combination (I have total of 4 x 8GB 1600MHz DDR RAM) will cause the C0 error boot loop.
    So, I thought is the new MOBO that's faulty, so I swap back to GA-Z97X-UD7 TH and now the exact same issues are also happening on the previous MOBO
    I have run out of ideas eliminating most approaches like BIOS settings, etc. I also ran a Intel RAM diagnostics and my CPU reported no error.
    I now suspect the PSU (Corsair RM650) being the culprit.
    Anyone else with similar experience and any insights will be much appreciated.

    Cheers.
