Thread: Z97x C0 Boot Loop

Hi all.
Been using GA-Z97x-UD7 TH with Intel i7-4790K for 6 years. Rock solid performance. Then, my bios keeps resetting after reboots and time and date also reset. Then got myself a GA-Z97x-UD5H-BK thinking that the old MOBO might be causing the problem (I've tried changing CMOS battery, etc.).
I've stripped my entire set up down to just RAM, CPU, MOBO, USB keyboard/mouse and DVI (internal) to monitor. I am stuck in a boot loop. The 2-alphanumeric display will stop at C0 and it will reboot. I cannot even boot into BIOS.
Interesting, when I install 1 x 8GB Corsair Vengence 1600MHz in DDR3_1 slot, no issue - I can boot all the way into Windows 10. When I install 2 x 8G RAM in DDR3_1 and DDR3_2, C0 error boot loop happens again. When I install 8GB RAM in DDR3_1 and DDR3_3, I can boot into BIOS but only Channel B RAM is recognized. All other combination (I have total of 4 x 8GB 1600MHz DDR RAM) will cause the C0 error boot loop.
So, I thought is the new MOBO that's faulty, so I swap back to GA-Z97X-UD7 TH and now the exact same issues are also happening on the previous MOBO
I have run out of ideas eliminating most approaches like BIOS settings, etc. I also ran a Intel RAM diagnostics and my CPU reported no error.
I now suspect the PSU (Corsair RM650) being the culprit.
Anyone else with similar experience and any insights will be much appreciated.
Cheers.
