Hi, everyone. I've just built a server with a Gigabyte C246N-WU2 mobo, Intel Xeon E-2288G cpu and 2x16GB of DDR4-2666 ECC Crucial. The m.2 pcie gen3x4 ssd is a Seagate Ironwolf 510 1.92TB nvme. If I power on the pc with the ssd plugged, it turns on for around 2-3 seconds then it powers off. After another 2 seconds, it powers on by itself but the fans keep spinning at maximum and it never posts, nor makes a bip from the motherboard speaker. I tried the ssd in other two computers and it's working good, then I tried other two ssds in this computer and they work, so both the motherboard and the ssd are good. There's no bios update for this mobo up to now. Do you have any idea? Thank you.