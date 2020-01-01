My first post. I've exhausted attempts to follow the procedure I received via email from an asus tech last year,
guiding my through the process of setting my machine to be able to boot from dvd, cd or usb.
The procedure he gave doesn't match the system I have; this alarmed me from the get go but I forged ahead,
being desperate to hopefully rid myself of Windows 10's curse in the not to distant future.
Hopefully someone with a box like mine can help: I simply want to be able to dual boot linux & the W10 that came
with my M32 series asus. I have an M32 series, intel core i5-6400 proc, 1tb hdd, dvd/rw, bluetooth, etc.
It's about 3 years old.
My main sense of urgency is that I very much need to print & from what I'm able to gather, a W10 update
about 3-4 months ago clobbered my the spooler. Windows sees my printer but can not talk to it. I've
removed & reinstalled the printer more than once; done it on my login & the admin login. I've jumped through
the ridiculous loops that HP makes you jump through just to troubleshoot to no avail. As a side note,
I pulled out an old Pentium 4 Sony VAIO & put 32 bit linux MINT on it & hooked my printer up to it (yesterday)
rebooted & printed normally.
Anyone with an M32 like mine that can help?
