Sir I m new here Thanks for wellCome me.My Name Rizwan From Pakistan.
I have come one issue in my PC plz fix this issue
I have system
mobo.Msi b450 Tomahawk .
Pro.Amd Ryzen 5 3600 and ram
Patriot viper 3733mhz 16Gb ram.and Gigabyte ssd 120gb.and second I attached.seagate BaraCoda 2tb HDD.Gpu. Sapphire Nitro Rx 580 8gb .I start my PC but come in window and working some time 15mint or sometimes working one Hours and auto restart CPU I check my PSU Voltage drop.any idea how to fix my PSU Voltage drop Problem thanks All.
PSU.Thermaltake Tr2 Rx 850w
