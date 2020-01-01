Hello, my ASUS laptop with an i7-9750H coffee lake will not go above 2.6GHz. After trying to play a game the day before, it wouldn't, but I thought that was since the laptop was on all day. Today I attempted to play the game and get the core to push up to 4.5GHz, but it didn't, and only after 30 minutes of it being on.
I highly doubt my core's max speed is 2.6GHz. I've checked in BIOS to see if I can enable a setting to make it go faster, in XTU I see that turbo boost is enabled, and when I benchmarked it, the core went up to 4GHz for a couple seconds.
Why won't it go up in a game where I'm not getting great FPS (with RTX 2060), and is there a way I can manually up it?
If you want specifics from speccy, here:
Cores 6
Threads 12
Name Intel Core i7
Code Name Coffee Lake
Package Socket 1440 FCBGA
Technology 14nm
Specification Intel Core i7-9750H CPU @ 2.60GHz
Family 6
Extended Family 6
Model E
Extended Model 9E
Stepping A
Revision U0
Instructions MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, Intel 64, NX, VMX, AES, AVX, AVX2, FMA3
Virtualization Supported, Enabled
Hyperthreading Supported, Enabled
Bus Speed 99.8 MHz
Stock Core Speed 2600 MHz
Stock Bus Speed 100 MHz
Average Temperature 59 °C
If you can help, thank you.
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)