I have an AT&T router that is for my internet and is required to make my system work, so there will be no changes to that. Where I have my main router located the signal does not reach the other side of the house. I have my house wired with Cat 5a. Can I hook an access point to the Ethernet I have in the other section of the house? What would be the best way to extend the signal. I don't use the wireless much in that part, but I do use the wired access more than anything. I still need wireless though.
I have an older piece right now that is going bad and I need to get something new.
Any recommendations as to what people are using right now?
