Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Cooling placement in 011D XL




  1. 11 Hours Ago #1
    time2save
    time2save is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Location
    port st lucie
    Posts
    1

    Question Cooling placement in 011D XL

    Could I have a 120mm fan at the back, a 280mm radiator at the top,and 3 120mm fans on the side?

    Featuring: A bad image
    Attached Images Attached Images Cooling placement in 011D XL-81lezl6tkdl-_sl1500_-jpg 
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 41 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 41 guests)

Tags for this Thread

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules