The problem is, my motherboard MSI b450m M2 V2 is not getting detected CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 most of the time . Once in half an hour or more, my system detects CPU. For rest of the time ez debug led for CPU stays lit. If the system detects the CPU it works like a normal pc. But if it is shutdown or restarted, it takes at least half an hour to detect the CPU again. I did updated bios for Ryzen 3rd gen CPUs.
Hope to see some help
