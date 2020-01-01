I want to set the boot order in the BIOS so the USB drive is the first thing it looks at on startup. But..... no USB drives show up in the list under the Boot tab in the BIOS? Ultimately I want to upgrade Linux Mint to the 19.x series (I'm currently on 18.3), but am afraid of mangling the entire system. As a backup..... I already have a version on Linux Mint 19 on a USB stick, but before attempting an upgrade..... I want my desktop computer to look to the USB drives first in the boot order. Any idea what settings I need to tweak in the BIOS to get the USB drives to show up? .....without breaking anything! Thanks!
