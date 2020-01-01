Hi all, I know this is some very old hardware now but Im having some trouble overclocking a Q9650 over 4ghz on a Gigabyte EP45-DS3P motherboard,
I was originally not getting it to post over 3.9ghz using generic memory but after switching to some corsair xms2 it will now boot but crashes when loading windows, Ive got a stable 3.9ghz but id like 4.3 if possible. below are the specs and my current OC settings, can anyone help? thanks


Specs:
Core 2 quad Q9650
Gigabyte ep45-ds3p
8gb Corsair XMS2 PC2-6400 (4X2GB sticks)
ASUS GTX660 DirectCU
Corsair VS550
Windows 10 pro

current settings:
Code:
MB Intelligent Tweaker(M.I.T.)
Robust Graphics Booster ...............: Auto
CPU Clock Ratio ..........................: x9
Fine CPU Clock Ratio.....................:0
CPU Frequency ...........................: 3.90ghz




Clock Chip Control
Standard Clock Control
CPU Host Clock Control..................: [Enabled]
CPU Host Frequency (Mhz) ............: 434Mhz
PCI Express Frequency (Mhz) .........: 100Mhz
C.I.A.2 .................................:[Disabled]




Advanced Clock Control [Press Enter]
CPU Clock Drive...........................: 700mV
PCI Express Clock Drive.................: 700mV
CPU Clock Skew (ps)....................: 0
MCH Clock Skew (ps)....................: 0




DRAM Performance Control
Performance Enhance...................: [STANDARD]
Extreme Memory Profile (X.M.P.).....: Disabled
(G)MCH Frequency Latch...............: 400MHz
System Memory Multiplier ..............: 2.00D
Memory Frequency (Mhz) ..............: 868MHz
DRAM Timing Selectable ................: [Manual]


Standard Timing Control
CAS Latency Time..................5
tRCD ...................................5
tRP .....................................5
tRAS....................................18


Motherboard Voltage Control
Voltage Type: Manual


CPU
CPU Vcore: 1.350000V
CPU termination: 1.240v


MCH Core: 1.200V




DRAM
DRAM Voltage: 2V