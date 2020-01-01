Hi all, I know this is some very old hardware now but Im having some trouble overclocking a Q9650 over 4ghz on a Gigabyte EP45-DS3P motherboard,
I was originally not getting it to post over 3.9ghz using generic memory but after switching to some corsair xms2 it will now boot but crashes when loading windows, Ive got a stable 3.9ghz but id like 4.3 if possible. below are the specs and my current OC settings, can anyone help? thanks
Specs:
Core 2 quad Q9650
Gigabyte ep45-ds3p
8gb Corsair XMS2 PC2-6400 (4X2GB sticks)
ASUS GTX660 DirectCU
Corsair VS550
Windows 10 pro
current settings:
Code:MB Intelligent Tweaker(M.I.T.) Robust Graphics Booster ...............: Auto CPU Clock Ratio ..........................: x9 Fine CPU Clock Ratio.....................:0 CPU Frequency ...........................: 3.90ghz Clock Chip Control Standard Clock Control CPU Host Clock Control..................: [Enabled] CPU Host Frequency (Mhz) ............: 434Mhz PCI Express Frequency (Mhz) .........: 100Mhz C.I.A.2 .................................:[Disabled] Advanced Clock Control [Press Enter] CPU Clock Drive...........................: 700mV PCI Express Clock Drive.................: 700mV CPU Clock Skew (ps)....................: 0 MCH Clock Skew (ps)....................: 0 DRAM Performance Control Performance Enhance...................: [STANDARD] Extreme Memory Profile (X.M.P.).....: Disabled (G)MCH Frequency Latch...............: 400MHz System Memory Multiplier ..............: 2.00D Memory Frequency (Mhz) ..............: 868MHz DRAM Timing Selectable ................: [Manual] Standard Timing Control CAS Latency Time..................5 tRCD ...................................5 tRP .....................................5 tRAS....................................18 Motherboard Voltage Control Voltage Type: Manual CPU CPU Vcore: 1.350000V CPU termination: 1.240v MCH Core: 1.200V DRAM DRAM Voltage: 2V
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)