I need some help
does anyone know if or an how to install the lastest pop_os from SYSTEM76
on AMD Ryzen 5 2600X an then put vmware Workstation Player on it to run
my win7 in a Virtual machine on the same drive as im not ready to give it up
to have Ryzen an i dont care for win10 ,are ther any tricks to pull this off that i
should know ,if anyone can help with this please help
some clear step by step would be nice.
I've currently got my new mobo an ram
Gigabyte B450 AORUS M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard
2 - sets of Crucial Ballistix 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory
ive yet to get the rest of my list but these are my preposed part
_______________________________________
Pioneer BDR-209DBK Blu-Ray/DVD/CD Writer
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
1 - Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GAMING AMP Video Card an matching watercooling
plate from bykski ( N-ST2060HB-X )
1 - ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 512 GB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
1 - Crucial MX500 500 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive ( for games )
1 - Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ( for renders an
vid file compression)
1 - Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ( for mass exturnal nas
)
Corsair RM (2019) 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
2 - Aquacomputer airplex radical 2/420, copper fins rads
6 - Noctua NF-A14 industrialPPC-3000 PWM 158.5 CFM 140 mm Fan
( 3 on each rad in pull config )
4 - Phanteks PH-F200SP_BBK 110.1 CFM 200 mm Fan ( for exhaust )
im making my case from wood with some mods for mountainmods
