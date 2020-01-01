Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever done
Please feel free to comment about our story entitled "Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever done"
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 11 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 11 guests)
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules