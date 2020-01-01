Has anyone got the Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GAMING AMP Video Card an matching


watercooling plate from bykski the ( N-ST2060HB-X ) or any fullcover watercooling plate


if so do you think that pairing it with its own pump rad an rez would be adequate


for keeping it cool either for gaming or rendering


my current design plan it to pair mine with the( N-ST2060HB-X ) from bykski


an a EK-XTOP Revo D5 PWM - (incl. sleeved pump) Product EAN: 3831109843338


with a Aquacomputer airplex radical 2/420, copper fins pair with 3 - Noctua NF-A14 industrialPPC-3000 fans


an 200mm rez


ill be using a seperate matching setup for my cpu an ram
any tips or advice on mounting a watercooling plate to this gpu


i would be greatful