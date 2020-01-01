Has anyone got the Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GAMING AMP Video Card an matching
watercooling plate from bykski the ( N-ST2060HB-X ) or any fullcover watercooling plate
if so do you think that pairing it with its own pump rad an rez would be adequate
for keeping it cool either for gaming or rendering
my current design plan it to pair mine with the( N-ST2060HB-X ) from bykski
an a EK-XTOP Revo D5 PWM - (incl. sleeved pump) Product EAN: 3831109843338
with a Aquacomputer airplex radical 2/420, copper fins pair with 3 - Noctua NF-A14 industrialPPC-3000 fans
an 200mm rez
ill be using a seperate matching setup for my cpu an ram
_______________________________________________
any tips or advice on mounting a watercooling plate to this gpu
i would be greatful
