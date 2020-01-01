Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Asus Strix GTX970
I just noticed that the fans on the card are not working when I'm gaming. They work on start up and shut down briefly. The card is getting hot enough to cook on. All the other fans are working just fine. What to do?
